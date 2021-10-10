2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm weather pattern continues

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a few, mainly-morning showers today, partly cloudy skies will be the main feature in our weather as highs approach 80.

Fair and mild are tonight’s weather words as lows bottom out in the low 60s.

Beneath a sun/clouds mix on Monday, we’ll see mid-summer-like highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday may hold an isolated shower or two with highs in the upper 70s.

