13-year-old girl missing on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Nia Lewis-Davis left her home in the 1400 block of East 114th Street on Saturday, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Lewis-Davis has not returned calls from her family, police said.

Those with information are asked to call 216-621-1234 or 911.

