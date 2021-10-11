2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old girl missing on Cleveland’s East Side

Nia Lewis-Davis's family has not heard from her since she left home on Saturday.
Nia Lewis-Davis's family has not heard from her since she left home on Saturday.(Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Nia Lewis-Davis left her home in the 1400 block of East 114th Street on Saturday, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Lewis-Davis has not returned calls from her family, police said.

Those with information are asked to call 216-621-1234 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Jennifer Howard was last scene Oct. 8, 2021, according to the Cleveland Heights police.
Cleveland Heights police ask for help locating missing 48-year-old woman
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm weather pattern continues
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,399 new COVID-19 cases
Ndume the gorilla turns 40.
Cincinnati Zoo’s oldest gorilla turns 40