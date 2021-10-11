13-year-old girl missing on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help locate a missing 13-year-old girl.
Nia Lewis-Davis left her home in the 1400 block of East 114th Street on Saturday, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Lewis-Davis has not returned calls from her family, police said.
Those with information are asked to call 216-621-1234 or 911.
