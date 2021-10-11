2 Strong 4 Bullies
40% of Cleveland residents vaccinated, city’s top health officials say

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city leaders are on high alert as the battle against COVID is ongoing.

“As of last week, we have a seven-day incident of 220 per 100,000,” said Dr. Karen Cooper, medical director for the city of Cleveland.

Top health officials for Cleveland like medical director, Dr. Karen Cooper, updating members of city council. New data showing the virus is now affecting the younger population.

“All the other groups in terms of age range are in a high transmission rate in particular those from 0-40,” said Dr. Cooper.

When it comes to the vaccination rates for the city, those numbers aren’t looking great.

Nearly 40% of city residents are vaccinated.

According to Dr. Cooper, one of the biggest hurdles Cleveland has to overcome is vaccine hesitancy. She says one way to combat it is by sending out the correct information to residents.

“And it’s not of course that people don’t understand, it’s trust and not really feeling like they’re fully understanding the full mechanism of the vaccine,” said Dr. Cooper.

Not all hope is lost though in this fight.

Dr. Cooper says the health department will continue to do everything they can to protect Cleveland residents.

and the push for the vaccine will be even greater.

“What we did with our clinics is we really ramp it up. We started giving out the boosters October 3rd in the community... both clinics are open every day, they have some extended hours during the week,” said Cooper.

