Cleveland attorney to represent Dayton paraplegic man who was dragged from car by police officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The incident happened here in Ohio, and now it’s getting national headlines.

Officials say on September 30, Clifford Owensby was pulled from his car during a drug-related traffic stop.

He told police he was paraplegic, having no use of his legs.

In bodycam video, you can hear him say and announce to officers that he can’t just exit his car.

You can also hear him request a supervisor but the footage shows police officers instead pulling him from the car by his hair.

“The way they treated me during that traffic stop I only feel like I was an actor in a movie out of Roots, I movie I was taught growing up about racism and slaves,” said Owensby.

Owensby was handcuffed and placed into the back of a police cruiser.

Investigators say they found a bag containing $22,450 in cash in Owensby’s car, and a K-9 alerted them meaning “the money had been in close proximity to illegal drugs.”

Now, Owensby has contracted James Willis, a Cleveland attorney, to represent him.

He’s also filed a complaint with Dayton Unit NAACP against the police department for “profiling him, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure of his vehicle.”

Leaders say what happened to Owensby was racial profiling and another example of racist policing.

“The assumption that because they are a particular community, a particular culture, then we assume, unfortunately sometimes criminality just based on that,” said Mattie P. White, the vice president of Dayton’s NAACP chapter.

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was asked about the incident during a press conference in the Cleveland area.

He said he’s not watched the video but is keeping up with news of it.

“It’s always the totality of the circumstances. It’s always what that officer knew and when he and she knew it and what they say,” he said. “I think whenever you judge a traffic stop or any other interaction between the police and the public, you have to look at it from the point of view [of] what did they know at that moment.”

The local police union is defending the officers saying they “followed the law, their training and departmental policies and procedures.”

Dayton Police Department’s interim director and chief says that there will be upcoming training for all officers and supervisors that will include diversity, equity and inclusion as well as de-escalation, bias-free policing and procedural justice.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.