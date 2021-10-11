2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights police ask for help locating missing 48-year-old woman

Jennifer Howard was last scene Oct. 8, 2021, according to the Cleveland Heights police.
Jennifer Howard was last scene Oct. 8, 2021, according to the Cleveland Heights police.(Cleveland Heights police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 48-year-old woman.

Jennifer Howard was last seen on Friday at her residence in the 3000 block of Monticello Boulevard, according to a Cleveland Heights police Facebook post.

Howard is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135, according to the post.

She has brown hair and eyes.

Her family is concerned for her well-being after she left home without her car or phone, the post said.

She has underlying medical conditions.

Authorities did not say what she was wearing.

Those with information on her whereabouts can call 216-321-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Nia Lewis-Davis's family has not heard from her since she left home on Saturday.
13-year-old girl missing on Cleveland’s East Side
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm weather pattern continues
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,399 new COVID-19 cases
Ndume the gorilla turns 40.
Cincinnati Zoo’s oldest gorilla turns 40