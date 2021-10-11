Cleveland Heights police ask for help locating missing 48-year-old woman

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 48-year-old woman.

Jennifer Howard was last seen on Friday at her residence in the 3000 block of Monticello Boulevard, according to a Cleveland Heights police Facebook post.

Howard is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135, according to the post.

She has brown hair and eyes.

Her family is concerned for her well-being after she left home without her car or phone, the post said.

She has underlying medical conditions.

Authorities did not say what she was wearing.

Those with information on her whereabouts can call 216-321-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.