Cleveland kidnap survivor Gina DeJesus pleads with missing 15-year-old girl to return home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are hoping the public can help locate a missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to the Cleveland Missing organization and Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy, Suhail Gramago was last seen on Oct. 6.

The location of Gramago, a teen of Hispanic descent, is unknown at this time, but Cleveland Missing said she has been active on social media.

Co-founder of Cleveland Missing and kidnap survivor Gina DeJesus issued a message for Gramago, asking her to reach out to her family.

“Hi Suhail. I’m Gina Dejesus. You may not my story. I was kidnapped for nine years and I missed my parents every day. While I was abducted, I saw them on TV and saw how sad they were. The authorities assumed I was a runaway.

Please contact your parents. Your family loves you. Your parents are worried about you, just like mine were worried about me. Your parents have assured me you are not in trouble. That said, they are very worried. They need to know you are safe and they want you home. Please contact your parents or us at clevelandmissing.org or 216-232-6470 or Cleveland PD Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.”

Gramago is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Gramago’s location can call a Cleveland police detective at 216-623-2755.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.