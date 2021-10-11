Cleveland Police searching for registered sex offender connected to rape, kidnapping
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for Bobby Nix II a registered sex offender.
He’s a suspect in a rape and kidnapping that occurred Sunday night in the area of E. 80th St. and Woodland Avenue.
Police said the victim is safe and was taken to an area hospital.
Nix is 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds.
Authorities believe he’s driving a green Lexus.
Call Cleveland Police if you see or know the whereabouts of Nix.
