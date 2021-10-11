Justin Bibb, Kevin Kelley face-off weeks before election day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Non-profit executive Justin Bibb and City Council President Kevin Kelley will answer 90-minutes of questions from their public in their first true debate appearance following the September primary.

The debate, held by the City Club of Cleveland, will use pre-recorded video questions from Clevelanders to address issues they believe matter. The subject matter is expected to include economic development, infrastructure, the arts and community engagement.

From COVID to crime, 19 News asked those throughout the city what issue they’d most like to see the next mayor tackle.

“Supporting and helping the homeless out more,” said Yvonne Toomer. She continued on to say: “getting more people off the streets and cleaning up the neighborhoods.”

Isaac Roe agrees, saying: “They need to get down there to the slum neighborhoods, as far as Hough all the way down, all those neighborhoods on the east side.”

Others 19 News spoke with say they’d like the next mayor to deal with the abundance of vacant houses.

“Get rid of a lot of these houses and put something else in their place, instead of just tearing them down. Because, there are a lot of vacant lots around the city of Cleveland,” one man said.

The debate will be live-streamed right here on Cleveland19.com and questions can be submitted at the link here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.