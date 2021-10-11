The local Jewish community is speaking up after a young girl was a victim of an Anti-Semitic attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of an anti-Semitic attack against a 13-year-old girl in University Heights, the local Jewish community is uniting for Super Sunday.

Enid Lader is the Rabbi at the Beth Israel West Temple and is doing what she can to stand against hate.

“These things should not happen, and it saddens my heart — it makes me angry that people still cannot find love in their hearts,” said Lader.

Super Sunday is an opportunity for people to set an example by helping people who might not be of the same race or religion with useful donations.

Lader is pleased with all of these donations since some children don’t even have books or pencils to use.

“It’s just so important to welcome a stranger and that is a hugely important Jewish value,” said Lader. “That’s what we teach here at our congregation and our religious school and these kinds of opportunities bring it to life.”

Mariely Luengo, a board member of the Jewish Federation, is not surprised by the generosity of the public and hopes this inspires more people to pay it forward.

“I’m not surprised this is what my community is about,” she said. “I know we’re a welcoming community we have a long history of it not surprised and super proud.”

But she’s aware that racism and bigotry are still present all over the country not just in Cleveland.

However, she knows that in the end love conquers hate.

“We take it very seriously,” said Luengo. “We acknowledge that hate exists in many shapes for many communities.”

