2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The local Jewish community is speaking up after a young girl was a victim of an Anti-Semitic attack

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of an anti-Semitic attack against a 13-year-old girl in University Heights, the local Jewish community is uniting for Super Sunday.

Enid Lader is the Rabbi at the Beth Israel West Temple and is doing what she can to stand against hate.

“These things should not happen, and it saddens my heart — it makes me angry that people still cannot find love in their hearts,” said Lader.

Super Sunday is an opportunity for people to set an example by helping people who might not be of the same race or religion with useful donations.

Lader is pleased with all of these donations since some children don’t even have books or pencils to use.

“It’s just so important to welcome a stranger and that is a hugely important Jewish value,” said Lader. “That’s what we teach here at our congregation and our religious school and these kinds of opportunities bring it to life.”

Mariely Luengo, a board member of the Jewish Federation, is not surprised by the generosity of the public and hopes this inspires more people to pay it forward.

“I’m not surprised this is what my community is about,” she said. “I know we’re a welcoming community we have a long history of it not surprised and super proud.”

But she’s aware that racism and bigotry are still present all over the country not just in Cleveland.

However, she knows that in the end love conquers hate.

“We take it very seriously,” said Luengo. “We acknowledge that hate exists in many shapes for many communities.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Created in 1969 by the late John F. Morrel, the “Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench” mural was...
Restored and rededicated: ‘Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench’ mural in downtown Cleveland
Demetri Merritt
Cleveland police search for 63-year-old man missing since September
Columbus Day Parade will return to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation
The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals has announced Judge Larry A. Jones, Sr. died...
Cuyahoga County Judge Larry Jones dies unexpectedly