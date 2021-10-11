2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures surge above 80 degrees today as the extended warm spell rolls on

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass is in place. A south to southeast wind direction. We will enough sunshine today to allow afternoon temperatures to go above 80 degrees. Warm tonight as we only fall to the lower to middle 60s overnight. A weakening front will track through tomorrow. We do have scattered light showers in the forecast. Mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 70s. A return to sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures still above normal with afternoon readings in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Fair and mild are tonight’s weather words as lows bottom out in the low 60s.
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm weather pattern continues
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/10/2021
After a wet start to the weekend east of Cleveland, a few lingering showers and storms will...
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend continues
Lightning strikes Terminal Tower during Friday storms
Lightning strikes Terminal Tower during Friday storms (video)