Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures surge above 80 degrees today as the extended warm spell rolls on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass is in place. A south to southeast wind direction. We will enough sunshine today to allow afternoon temperatures to go above 80 degrees. Warm tonight as we only fall to the lower to middle 60s overnight. A weakening front will track through tomorrow. We do have scattered light showers in the forecast. Mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 70s. A return to sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures still above normal with afternoon readings in the 70s.

