Ohio Gov. DeWine visits Richmond Heights aviation program amid nationwide flight cancellations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine visited Northeast Ohio on Monday.

The governor toured the Richmond Heights Secondary School to meet with students and staff members of the Aviation Career Exploration Program.

The educational program is geared towards children interested in aviation careers who are in grades seven through 12, particularly those who are minorities.

Gov. DeWine’s visit to the school’s aviation program came as Southwest canceled thousands of flights across the country citing “operational challenges” due to staffing issues and weather.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.