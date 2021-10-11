2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police issue warrant for man they say terrorized family at gunpoint and took their dog

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released the name of a suspect who they say confronted a family at gunpoint and stole their family dog.

Herman T. Austin is wanted for aggravated robbery, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Leatha McIntosh, her daughter, and the child’s father, Andre Steele, were confronted by three suspects — two armed with Glock pistols — in their Cleveland home on October 4, according to the police incident report.

Dog thieves threatened to kill them for their 3-year-old red-nosed pit bull.

They surrendered the dog, named Missy Lynn.

Steele said he was walking Missy Lynn when a man on a bike confronted him and claimed the dog was his.

Dog thieves get away with taking a family's dog
Dog thieves get away with taking a family's dog(900 block of Wheelock Road, Cleveland)

Steele refused to give up his family pet at first.

The man followed him home and then came back with reinforcements.

Andre Steele said his job is to protect his family.

“Two dudes had guns. Wanted me and her to come outside while my daughter was right there. So, we just gave up the dog because they had the gun pulled out on us. We couldn’t do nothing,” he said.

McIntosh feared for her life and those of her family’s too.

“I was terrified. It was either give up the dog or all of us get buried. I have to do what I have to do as a mother, give them the damn dog. I’m not burying my child. I’m not burying him. I’m not burying myself,” she said.

Held up at gunpoint, their dog Missy Lynn taken
Held up at gunpoint, their dog Missy Lynn taken(900 block of Wheelock Road, Cleveland)

The thieves got away with the dog, but one of them got cut on glass they broke when forced their way into the Wheelock Road apartment, just above the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

At least one of them left bloodstains on the porch and police are using it as DNA evidence to track down the dog thieves.

Call police with any information that could bring these thieves to justice and Missy Lynn home safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Suhail Gramago
Cleveland kidnap survivor Gina DeJesus pleads with missing 15-year-old girl to return home
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,936 new COVID-19 cases
Shooting scene near Superior Avenue
Victim shot in broad daylight on Cleveland’s East side
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1