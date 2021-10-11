Thieves caught on camera stealing ‘Say no to Issue 24′ signs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves have been caught on camera stealing “Say No To Issue 24″ signs.

Issue 24, the Cleveland police reform amendment, will be on ballot in November, and voters will decide in less than a month.

This video, posted on Facebook Saturday morning, shows at least two people taking “Say No to Issue 24″ signs that don’t belong to them.

Going around the neighborhood stealing our signs to Say No To Issue 24 0145 this morning These people are the ones who... Posted by MJ Graves on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer says he’s not surprised.

“It’s disturbing. This is what people want to go out there and do? I mean, Issue 24 is big,” he said.

Issue 24 is a Community Police Commission and Police Oversight Initiative sponsored by Citizens For A Safer Cleveland.

The group collected enough signatures over the last year to qualify to place the initiative on the November ballot.

A “yes” vote supports amending the current city charter to make changes related to police oversight and discipline.

It also includes creating a Community Police Commission and giving the mayor instead of the police chief more authority over the police department.

A “No” vote opposes this charter amendment.

“This is obviously a heated issue. The group that wants to take over power of the police, mayor, the chief, the safety director, city council,” said Follmer. “We’re from our side, this is all about safety. We’ll lose police officers if this passes and this group takes over the police department.”

But some say this about the trust between the community and the police.

Follmer said that he believes that police are held accountable.

“There is trust between the community and police,” he said. “We’re under the Department of Justice. That is the major thing we’re under right now. We have cameras, we are held accountable for every action we do and we do get disciplined. We’ve done stories about that. The trust should be there.”

But some Citizens For A Safer Cleveland members feel differently and support a ‘Yes’ vote.

Supporters believe Issue 24 can make real change that benefits all.

“We’ve already shown what the power of the people can do with the thousands of signatures we’ve collected,” said one member.

“It’s time for real police accountability in Cleveland,” said another.

As for the stolen “NO to Issue 24″ signs, Follmer said they have plenty and will replace them for whoever wants to display them.

19 News reached out to Citizens For A Safer Cleveland leaders for a response to the allegations but did not hear back by deadline.

