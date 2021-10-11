2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Windshields of vehicles for sale are shown with hail damage in Norman, Okla., on Sunday.
Windshields of vehicles for sale are shown with hail damage in Norman, Okla., on Sunday.(Source: KOCO/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets. Norman is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

Lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
The airline blamed air traffic control problems and disruptive weather, along with staffing...
Mass cancellations for Southwest leave passengers stranded
Clifford Owensby, a Black paraplegic man, says he was racially profiled during a traffic stop...
Paraplegic man pulled from car by Ohio officers during traffic stop