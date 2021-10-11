Victim shot in broad daylight on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to investigate a mid-day shooting that took place on the city’s East side.
According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim was shot before 1 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 86th Street and Superior avenue.
Paramedics rushed the victim from the scene to University Hospitals in critical condition, a Cleveland EMS official said.
Police have not released any additional details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
