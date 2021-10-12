2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old East Cleveland boy dies after being shot, family members say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head Monday evening, died from his injuries Tuesday, according to family members.

Relatives told 19 News the teenager’s first name is London. They did not want to release his last name.

15-year-old East Cleveland boy died on Oct. 12, 2021, one day after being shot in the head.
15-year-old East Cleveland boy died on Oct. 12, 2021, one day after being shot in the head.((Source: Family))

East Cleveland police said London was shot near the intersection of E. 130th Street and Lakefront Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, London was found lying on the ground.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where family members said he died from his injuries Tuesday.

East Cleveland police said there are no arrests, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the below picture.

The East Cleveland Detective Bureau is asking for your assistance in identifying this male. Just before 8 P.M. today,...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Monday, October 11, 2021

If you have any information, please call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

You can also go to the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers website and leave a tip anonymously.

