Ashtabula County man accused of breaking into home, forcing woman out against her will

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County man accused in an abduction investigation was arrested after an hour-long search through the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 34-year-old suspect from Saybrook Township broke into the home of a Lake County woman and forced her to leave against her will.

The man was identified and authorities from both Ashtabula and Lake counties responded to his home on Depot Road after locating it by pinging his cell phone.

Investigators said the man fled into the woods, but was later arrested after an hour-long search near his property. He was booked with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was also located unharmed.

“I want to congratulate our deputies on great job this morning in apprehending this subject,” said Sheriff William Niemi. “I’m proud of this department and the people that work for me.”

The investigation is ongoing, including a search of the suspect’s home.

