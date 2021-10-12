2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily slams Browns ‘fans’ who solely blame QB for loss in LA

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emily Mayfield has two words for Browns “fans” who solely blame Sunday’s 47-42 loss against the Chargers in LA on her QB husband Baker: “wake up.”

[ Browns fall as Chargers come from behind in thriller at SoFi Stadium ]

Okay, she had more than two words... all of which were posted on her Instagram story on Monday.

“For all of you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up.

It was one hell of a game that could have gone either way. He left it all on the field.

You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.”

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily slams Browns ‘fans’ who solely blame QB for loss in LA
Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily slams Browns ‘fans’ who solely blame QB for loss in LA(Emily Mayfield Instagram)

Mayfield has been playing through a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

[ OBJ: Injured Baker Mayfield is ‘not going to sit there and complain about it’ ]

The Mayfields tied the knot back in July of 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

