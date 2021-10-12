Cleveland man pleads guilty to driving drunk, crashing into van carrying 5 Cleveland SWAT officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison for driving drunk and crashing into a van carrying five Cleveland police SWAT officers.

Antonio Brown, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, the day his jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher was scheduled to begin.

Judge Gallagher then immediately sentenced Brown to 16-20 years in prison.

Antonio Brown ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The accident happened on June 5, 2020 at St. Clair Avenue and E. 18th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Brown fled the scene after the crash, but was arrested shortly after.

All five SWAT officer were injured, several severely.

One of the officers, Jonathan Rodriguez, is now paralyzed and had to retire from the force in September.

