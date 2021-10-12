College freshman JR Smith steps on beehive during 1st collegiate golf tournament (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.R. Smith has made his collegiate golf debut memorable.

During Tuesday’s round, the 36-year-old freshman apparently stepped on a beehive while trying to track down his ball at his first-ever collegiate golf tournament.

@TheRealJRSmith attacked by a whole nest of yellow jackets in first golf tournament. He has received treatment and resumed play. pic.twitter.com/U6lz5G6eAX — Matt Page (@mattpage13) October 12, 2021

Smith did require minor medical attention for the incident, but he was able to continue golfing afterwards, according to reports.

.@TheRealJRSmith gets the medical cart called in after stepping on a bee hive while searching for his ball in the woods. Currently on the 12th hole and now letting other groups play through while he’s being evaluated. @GolfDigest @RiggsBarstool @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/IIqsAmfuOO — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and NBA champion decided to enroll in college following his 16-year professional basketball career, making him eligible to golf for North Carolina A&T’s collegiate team during this week’s Phoenix Invitational tournament.

In 2004, Smith initially declared intent to play NCAA basketball in North Carolina before the start of his professional career, but he instead decided to skip college and enter the NBA draft from high school.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.