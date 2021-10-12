College freshman JR Smith steps on beehive during 1st collegiate golf tournament (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.R. Smith has made his collegiate golf debut memorable.
During Tuesday’s round, the 36-year-old freshman apparently stepped on a beehive while trying to track down his ball at his first-ever collegiate golf tournament.
Smith did require minor medical attention for the incident, but he was able to continue golfing afterwards, according to reports.
The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and NBA champion decided to enroll in college following his 16-year professional basketball career, making him eligible to golf for North Carolina A&T’s collegiate team during this week’s Phoenix Invitational tournament.
In 2004, Smith initially declared intent to play NCAA basketball in North Carolina before the start of his professional career, but he instead decided to skip college and enter the NBA draft from high school.
