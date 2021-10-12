Cuyahoga County holds Pfizer booster dose clinics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials have set up several clinics for eligible people to get the Pfizer vaccine booster.

In order to receive the Pfizer booster shot, you must have received the second dose of Pfizer at least six months before and be 18 years old.

You cannot receive the Pfizer booster if you received doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Below is the schedule for the clinics:

• Tuesday, October 19th: Tri-C Western Campus Recreation Center, 11000 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130. Parking Lot D. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration is now open.

• Tuesday, October 26th: Word Church, 18903 S Miles Rd, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. Clinic hours will be 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Registration will open on October 13, 2021.

To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine booster, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

Remember to bring your vaccination card to your appointment.

