Deputies search for murder suspect after fatal shooting in Green

CITY OF GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man Sunday in the city of Green.

The Summit County Sheriff’s office and the Green Fire Department were called to a location on Raber Road about 7 p.m. on reports of an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s office.

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Akron, died at the scene.

Detectives identified Jeffrey J. Peasley, 40, of Navarre, as a suspect in the shooting, the sheriff’s department said in a media release.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for murder, the release said.

United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott confirmed to 19 News that his violent fugitive task force has been asked to assist in the search.

Crime scene tape was still visible Monday night outside a home in the 2600 block of Raber Road; fire officials confirmed to 19 News that’s where authorities responded Sunday night.

Neighbors say they’ve noticed unusual activity for years.

“There was actually a helicopter a couple years ago circling, looking for someone from that house,” said Rob Hirnikl, who lives in the development on the other side of Raber Road.

“We had SWAT teams a few weeks ago, or maybe a month ago,” he said, referring to more recent activity at the house. “It’s been more frequent lately.”

Deputies ask anyone with information on Peasley’s whereabouts to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

