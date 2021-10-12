Driver of white truck wanted in Painesville hit-skip

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police urge the community to come forward with information that could lead to identifying the driver involved in a hit-skip accident in the city.

The driver was behind the wheel of a white truck.

Police posted a video of the truck on their Facebook page on Monday.

Call Ofc. Carrillo at 440-392-5840 and reference report #2021-296/2021-018094 with any information on this case.

