Governor thinks some Ohioans dangerously believe pandemic is over

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is urging some Ohioans to re-think their position on the pandemic and continues to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to get the shot.

“Psychologically, we think this pandemic is over and we’re still seeing people get sick and still seeing everyday Ohioans who die and they are dying because they’re not vaccinated, it’s just as simple as that,” the governor said.

DeWine was at Richmond Heights High School on Monday morning watching a handful of students in the school’s aviation program work through the paces of flight simulators when he was asked about the state’s VAX-2-SCHOOL program.

The program allows for those aged 12 to 25 who register and who are vaccinated to win scholarships.

“And they can be used for any educational purpose at all, any educational purpose, does not have to be college, it can be, it can be a two-year college, it can be any kind of training,” he said.

The governor is hopeful that sometime in November the vaccine will be available for those five and older.

“Once that happens all school children will be eligible it is going to be really, really important to get as many of the children vaccinated as possible,” Dewine said.

The governor spent a good hour with a handful of students and teachers learning about the district’s aviation and manufacturing program that was made possible by an Expanding Opportunity Grant made available through the state.

He came away impressed.

“That’s how they’re eventually going to get a dream, eventually get a passion for something they really care a lot about and something they want to do,” DeWine said.

