Man dies in Elyria apartment fire

(WIFR)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed and two people were rescued from an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

Elyria firefighters were called out to the 200 block of Washington Avenue around 2:25 a.m.

According to firefighters, the fire began in a third floor apartment and the victim was located inside that unit.

A couple living next door was brought to safety by firefighters.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Attempted robbery in Westlake
Suspect arrested in connection to attempted robbery at Westlake gas station
Juvenile in critical condition after East Cleveland shooting
