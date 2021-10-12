Man dies in Elyria apartment fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed and two people were rescued from an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

Elyria firefighters were called out to the 200 block of Washington Avenue around 2:25 a.m.

According to firefighters, the fire began in a third floor apartment and the victim was located inside that unit.

A couple living next door was brought to safety by firefighters.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

