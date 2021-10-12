Missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl has been located and is safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old from Cleveland has been located after being missing for nearly a week.

Suhail Gramago is safe and has been reunited with her parents, according to the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

“The family is asking for the public to respect their privacy at this time,” the release said.

Gramago went missing on Oct. 6.

On Monday kidnap survivor and center co-founder Gina DeJesus issued a message for Gramago, asking her to reach out to her family.

