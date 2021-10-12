2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Jeopardy! contestant Matt Amodio’s 38-game win streak ends with $1,518,601
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio doctoral student Matt Amodio’s 38-game win streak dubbed the “Amodio Rodeo” on Jeopardy! came to an end on Oct. 11.

[ Northeast Ohioan is second in Jeopardy! wins ]

Actor Jonathan Fisher of Coral Gables, Fla. emerged victoriously with $29,000 while Amodio finished third with $5,600.

“Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” said Amodio. “And this time it did.”

However, Amodio’s run put him second in all-time consecutive wins, behind only Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak, and his cash earnings in third place for all-time non-tournament cash winnings with $1,518,601.

Jennings earned $2,520,700 while James Holzhauer still holds the second-place spot in cash earnings with $2,462,216.

“I always wanted to be a JEPOPARDY! champion, and I accomplished that,” Amodio said. “l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

This isn’t the last time Jeopardy! fans will see Amodio.

“America’s Favorite Quiz Show” confirmed he will return for the next Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

