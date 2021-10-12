Northeast Ohio Weather: Still warm; a risk of storms for some this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front will be tracking through this afternoon. We included scattered showers and storms in the forecast. This will mainly be after 2 p.m. and along the lakeshore counties. It doesn’t look like much coverage. Mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Warm tonight with clouds hanging tough. Temperatures slip into the upper 50s overnight. We are in between systems tomorrow. A mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A stronger cold front approaches our area Thursday. It will turn humid in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms in play. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

