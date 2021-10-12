Northern lights seen in northern Ohio Monday night (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Check out some of the tweets of the aurora borealis, or northern lights from last night.

We did see them in northern Ohio.

It’s pretty rare for this to happen this far south.

A strong solar flare occurred Saturday emitting a wave of charged particles into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The colorful aurora forms when the particles flowing from the sun get caught up in the Earth’s magnetic field.

The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the famed glowing red and green colors of the aurora.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.