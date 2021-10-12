2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northern lights seen in northern Ohio Monday night (photos)

Northern Lights captured by Tyler Hofelich in Clyde, Ohio.
Northern Lights captured by Tyler Hofelich in Clyde, Ohio.(Source: Tyler Hofelich on Twitter)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Check out some of the tweets of the aurora borealis, or northern lights from last night.

We did see them in northern Ohio.

It’s pretty rare for this to happen this far south.

A strong solar flare occurred Saturday emitting a wave of charged particles into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The colorful aurora forms when the particles flowing from the sun get caught up in the Earth’s magnetic field.

The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the famed glowing red and green colors of the aurora.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Still warm; risk of storms for some this afternoon
Northeast Ohio Weather: Still warm; risk of storms for some this afternoon
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/11/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/11/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/11/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/11/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/11/2021
Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures surge above 80 degrees as extended warm spell rolls on