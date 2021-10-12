Suspect arrested in connection to attempted robbery at Westlake gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took a suspect into custody for allegedly attempting to rob a Westlake-area gas station.

Authorities said the robbery was reported at the BP gas station on Columbia Road near Detroit Road around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police have not identified the suspect publicly, but employees told investigators that the individual was not armed.

