Suspect arrested in connection to attempted robbery at Westlake gas station
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took a suspect into custody for allegedly attempting to rob a Westlake-area gas station.
Authorities said the robbery was reported at the BP gas station on Columbia Road near Detroit Road around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Here’s the latest update from the crime scene:
Police have not identified the suspect publicly, but employees told investigators that the individual was not armed.
This is a developing story.
