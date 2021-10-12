2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect arrested in connection to attempted robbery at Westlake gas station

Attempted robbery in Westlake
Attempted robbery in Westlake(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took a suspect into custody for allegedly attempting to rob a Westlake-area gas station.

Authorities said the robbery was reported at the BP gas station on Columbia Road near Detroit Road around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest update from the crime scene:

Police have not identified the suspect publicly, but employees told investigators that the individual was not armed.

This is a developing story.

Man dies in Elyria apartment fire
Juvenile in critical condition after East Cleveland shooting
Driver of white truck wanted in Painesville hit-skip
