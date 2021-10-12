2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen boy charged with murder for shooting death of 48-year-man in Akron

jail
jail(WRDW)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and a federal agent helped take a 17-year-old suspect into custody in connection to a recent deadly shooting.

According to police, officers from Akron and a member of a U.S. Marshals Service task force tracked down the teen boy to a Dayton Street home on Monday afternoon.

The teen suspect was arrested without incident, Akron police said, for allegedly shooting and killing 48-year-old Steven Sitts on the afternoon of Oct. 2.

Initial reports from investigators state that Akron police responded to another Dayton Street residence on Saturday, just blocks from where the teen boy was arrested, for the shooting and found Sitts inside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Sitts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron police said the teen was booked at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

