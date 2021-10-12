2 Strong 4 Bullies
Universal Health Care bill proposed in Ohio Senate

SB 253 would provide universal, single-payer access to quality health care.
Health Care
Health Care(AP)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democrats in the Ohio Senate are looking to provide universal health care to Ohioans in need. Citing the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, state Senators Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) and Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) say Ohio ranks 47th in health in the nation.

According to the senators, Senate Bill 253 would help to bridge the gaps for those who are struggling to have access to proper healthcare. This is the second time a bill like this has been proposed, with the previous not advancing to become law.

This Universal Health Care System would provide dental and vision care as well. The senators believe that pandemic health care costs will continue to rise.

