2 West Side crashes cause miles of stop-and-go traffic on I-90
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you take I-90 anywhere from Cleveland’s West Side to Rocky River, odds are, you’re going to get caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic due to two crashes - one on the westbound lanes and the other on the eastbound.
Here’s the latest as of 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13:
Three lanes are blocked on I-90 East from West Boulevard to West 41st Street.
Backups are all the way past West 117th Street.
The crash on I-90 West in Rocky River by Detroit Road has been cleared, but the traffic has yet to catch up to normal speed.
Expect delays approaching Hillard Road.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.