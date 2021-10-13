2 West Side crashes cause miles of stop-and-go traffic on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you take I-90 anywhere from Cleveland’s West Side to Rocky River, odds are, you’re going to get caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic due to two crashes - one on the westbound lanes and the other on the eastbound.

Here’s the latest as of 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13:

Three lanes are blocked on I-90 East from West Boulevard to West 41st Street.

Backups are all the way past West 117th Street.

I-90 East at West Boulevard (OHGO)

The crash on I-90 West in Rocky River by Detroit Road has been cleared, but the traffic has yet to catch up to normal speed.

Expect delays approaching Hillard Road.

I-90 West at Hilliard Road (OHGO)

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.