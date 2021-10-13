2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

9 months in prison for Cleveland dad convicted in connection with shooting death of son

Donell King Sr. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Donell King Sr. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father was sentenced to nine months in prison after being convicted in connection with the fatal accidental shooting of his 12-year-old son at their home on the city’s East side on June 1, 2020.

Donell King Sr., 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in September.

Donell King Jr. died after being shot at the family’s home in the 3100 block of E. 94th Street.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said King’s 13-year-old brother is the one who shot King, with a gun the dad had left lying around.

When Cleveland officers arrived they said King Jr. was lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he died.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

De’van Bogard
Elyria High School football coach dies in Elyria apartment fire
Christopher Blue (Source: Akron police)
SWAT officers arrest 18-year-old man barricaded inside Akron home
(Source: Streetsboro fire)
Driver trapped in vehicle after 2 car crash in Streetsboro
Fawaz Al-Zaid, marijuana seized in Madison County
Traffic stop on Ohio interstate leads to seizure of $50,000 worth of marijuana