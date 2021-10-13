2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ashtabula County man accused of kidnapping identified

The Ashtabula County man has been identified as 34-year-old William E. Sutton Jr.
The Ashtabula County man has been identified as 34-year-old William E. Sutton Jr.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson and Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County man has been identified as 34-year-old William E. Sutton Jr.

He was arraigned on Oct. 13 in Painesville Municipal Court on charges of kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Sutton is being held in Lake County Jail with no bond.

His preliminary hearing will be Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Press Release from 10-12-2021 Follow-Up As a follow-up to our October 12th posting regarding the reported kidnapping in...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

An Ashtabula County man accused in an abduction investigation was arrested after an hour-long search through the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 34-year-old suspect from Saybrook Township broke into the home of a Lake County woman and forced her to leave against her will.

The man was identified and authorities from both Ashtabula and Lake counties responded to his home on Depot Road after locating it by pinging his cell phone.

Investigators said the man fled into the woods, but was later arrested after an hour-long search near his property. He was booked with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was also located unharmed.

“I want to congratulate our deputies on great job this morning in apprehending this subject,” said Sheriff William Niemi. “I’m proud of this department and the people that work for me.”

The investigation is ongoing, including a search of the suspect’s home.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
The fire incident report does not state the cause of the fire, but lists where investigators...
No smoke detectors found in Akron home where deadly fire killed five people
We are still waiting for answers one month to the day after a devastating fire tore through an...
No smoke detectors found in Akron home where deadly fire killed five people
I-90 East at West Boulevard
2 West Side crashes cause miles of stop-and-go traffic on I-90