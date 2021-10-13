2 Strong 4 Bullies
Beachwood police officer who was terminated after shooting a shoplifting suspect could be returning to the force

Still image from police video showing Beachwood Officer Blake Rogers pointing his gun at a...
Still image from police video showing Beachwood Officer Blake Rogers pointing his gun at a shoplifting suspect outside of a mall in June 2019.(Beachwood Police Department)
By Nicole Meyer, Misty Stiver and Hannah Catlett
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood city officials confirm they have been informed of an arbitration ruling ordering the reinstatement of Officer Blake Rogers.

A city spokesperson says they considering a possible appeal of the arbitrator’s decision.

Rogers was fired from the department last February following a lengthy internal investigation.

On June 27, 2019, the officer shot a 19-year-old who was accused of stealing a hat from Beachwood Place.

The shooting happened in the mall’s parking lot with families standing nearby.

Police dash cameras recorded Rogers firing his gun through the driver-side window of a vehicle driven by the suspect, Jaquan Jones, as he attempted to flee the parking lot.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

Records show Beachwood continued to pay Rogers his annual salary of more than $90,000 plus benefits while on leave as state investigators worked to determine if the shooting was justified.

Last October, after a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to charge the officer for the mall shooting, the city said Beachwood’s new police chief, Kelly Stillman, reviewed the case for departmental charges.

City of Beachwood says officer who shot shoplifting suspect in 2019 violated several department policies, schedules disciplinary hearing

Beachwood charged Rogers with eight rule violations, including four sections of Beachwood Police Department’s use of force policy.

He was also charged with “committing unsafe acts or endangering self or others,” “dishonesty or untruthfulness,” and for violating the city’s ethics policy.

The city also determined Rogers’ use of deadly force against Jones with people, including children, nearby violated policies.

Both members of Beachwood City Council and Rogers’ attorney criticized the length of the shooting investigation.

“His career has been put on hold,” attorney Kimberly Kendall Corral told 19 News during an interview last August.

She said Rogers was anxious to get back to work but suffered an injury when Jones allegedly drove over his foot.

New video shows moment officer shot shoplifting suspect as he fled from Beachwood Place mall

Rogers needs surgery to repair ligaments in his foot and ankle and also suffers PTSD as a result of the incident at Beachwood Place, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the officer and his wife, Jacalyn, in November 2020.

The lawsuit claims Rogers was “ready, willing, and able to perform light-duty work” but that the police department “wrongfully refused to accommodate and reinstate him.”

The Rogers’ lawsuit also accuses city leaders of disability discrimination and “reverse racial discrimination,” and says Beachwood failed to promote the officer as retaliation for going on leave when his wife gave birth.

