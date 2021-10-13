2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest initiatives in fight against COVID-19

Face coverings
Face coverings(Associated Press)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish was joined by local health officials on Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 case and vaccine data for the region.

County health commissioner Terry Allan also participated in the health briefing, where he discussed the latest safety guidance for regional residents:

During a mid-September Cuyahoga County health briefing, Budish introduced a mask advisory for all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

