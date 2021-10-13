2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver trapped in vehicle after 2 car crash in Streetsboro

(Source: Streetsboro fire)
(Source: Streetsboro fire)((Source: Streetsboro firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews freed a driver trapped in his vehicle after a two car crash Wednesday morning.

Streetsboro police and firefighters responded to the accident at State Route 14 and Price Road around 6:56 a.m.

According to firefighters, one of the drivers, a man in his 30′s, had to be physically cut out of the vehicle.

It took almost 30 minutes to free the driver from his wrecked car, said Streetsboro Fire Captain Kevin Grimm.

The driver, whose name is not being released, was flown by Metro Life Flight to Akron City Hospitals for emergency treatment.

Captain Grimm said the driver suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

State Route 14 was re-opened just after 8 a.m.

