2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria High School football team reacts to beloved coach who died in apartment fire

Elyria High School football team reacts to coach dying. De’van Bogard, their coach died in an...
Elyria High School football team reacts to coach dying. De’van Bogard, their coach died in an apartment fire.(Rachel Boddy)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The death of a local high school football coach has impacted the entire Elyria community.

“It’s hard to even describe. It’s like it’s unreal,” said Devlin Culliver, the head coach of Elyria High School’s football team.

On Tuesday, the Pioneers lost one of their own coaches, De’van Bogard.

Bogard died tragically when a fire ripped through his apartment.

Culliver said he had to deliver the heartbreaking news to his team.

“I sat them in the auditorium and just told them what happened, and obviously, the tears began to shed. I was fighting back my own tears, but I had to let them know it’s part of life,” said Culliver. “The reason why we’ve gotten better over the years is 100% because of the things he’s done. He was one of those coaches that the kids loved. They respected him. He wasn’t friends with them. He was friendly with them. They knew that he was a coach, and they addressed him as Coach Bogard and he deserved that respect, and he demanded that respect.”

Bogard played high school football at Glenville in Cleveland and was a member of the 2014 Ohio State University national championship team.

“Coach Bogard’s future was so bright. I had a conversation with him a couple months ago. I asked him, ‘Do you ever want to be a head coach?’ And he said, Yes,’” said Culliver.

The Pioneers have senior night on Friday. They play Amherst Steele at home.

Culliver said, at the game, they will honor Bogard. There will be a balloon release, a moment of silence, and also the players will wear Bogard’s initials on the back of their helmets.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest more than a year ago and now Target will move to the location in...
Target to open small-format store in Woodmere
(Source: Streetsboro fire)
Driver trapped in vehicle after 2 car crash in Streetsboro
Amazon fulfillment center
Ohio governor: New Amazon fulfillment center will bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County
Cleveland's Little Italy
The Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy brought out the crowds, strong opinions