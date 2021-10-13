2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fatal shooting in Akron leads to SWAT barricade

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Bernice Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an Akron police media release.

There, they found the victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.

He had been able to drive a short distance after the shooting, according to the release.

Authorities say they found shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect or suspects were in the victim’s car when he was shot, police say.

Those suspects fled the scene of the shooting on foot.

At least one of those individuals ran into a residence in the 700 block of Russell Avenue and barricaded himself inside, according to the release.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the SWAT team was called to the residence.

Negotiators tried to communicate with the person inside but there was no response.

Just before 10 p.m., a subject came out of the home and was taken into police custody without incident, the release said.

Officers found no one else inside the home.

Police do not know what role that person played in the killing — if any.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, police said.

The victim’s name was not released while officers identify him and notify his family.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

