2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Target to open small-format store in Woodmere

Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest more than a year ago and now Target will move to the location in...
Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest more than a year ago and now Target will move to the location in 2022(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) -- Target is moving into the former Whole Foods location in Woodmere as a small-format store.

Target stores are usually about 130,000 square feet, but this will be 1/3 of the size.

“These small-but-mighty stores allow us to serve new guests in urban and dense suburban areas and near college campuses where a traditional Target simply doesn’t fit, with assortments curated specifically for these communities,” Target said in a release.

Of the 1,915 stores across the United States, more than 150 are small-format.

Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest in Orange Village, leaving a big hole in the Village Square shopping plaza on Chagrin, just east of I-271.

“It’s been vacant for over a year now,” said Woodmere Village Mayor Benjamin Holbert III. “The owners of the facility were looking at the appropriate business to come in. There’s probably been about a dozen that have reached out to him and we’re so happy and pleased right now that Target is going to be the occupant.”

It’s the third Target in the area with existing locations in Mayfield Height and University Heights.

It will also border the upscale Eton Collection, just east of Village Square on the one-mile stretch of Woodmere.

Shoppers seemed excited.

“I think it’s a great move for everybody and all the business that comes in anyway. It’ll be good,” said Desiree Fellows.

The mayor posted the news on social media:

“There was one person who said, ‘What are you going to do about traffic?,’ but my comment to him was, ‘I would much rather have the traffic issue than to be able to take a bowling ball and roll it through this parking lot and hit nothing,’ so, we’re excited.”

Target will open the first quarter of 2022, and to help deal with some of that extra traffic, Chagrin Boulevard gets widened in 2023.

“Bringing more traffic into this parking lot will give more traffic to these other businesses. We’re going to take any kind of lemons and try to make lemonade out of it.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Tri-C President Alex Johnson announced his retirement in a virtual town hall meeting on Oct. 13.
Tri-C President announces retirement
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield
Face coverings
Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest initiatives in fight against COVID-19
Donell King Sr. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
9 months in prison for Cleveland dad convicted in connection with shooting death of son