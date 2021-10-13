Target to open small-format store in Woodmere

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) -- Target is moving into the former Whole Foods location in Woodmere as a small-format store.

Target stores are usually about 130,000 square feet, but this will be 1/3 of the size.

“These small-but-mighty stores allow us to serve new guests in urban and dense suburban areas and near college campuses where a traditional Target simply doesn’t fit, with assortments curated specifically for these communities,” Target said in a release.

Of the 1,915 stores across the United States, more than 150 are small-format.

Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest in Orange Village, leaving a big hole in the Village Square shopping plaza on Chagrin, just east of I-271.

“It’s been vacant for over a year now,” said Woodmere Village Mayor Benjamin Holbert III. “The owners of the facility were looking at the appropriate business to come in. There’s probably been about a dozen that have reached out to him and we’re so happy and pleased right now that Target is going to be the occupant.”

It’s the third Target in the area with existing locations in Mayfield Height and University Heights.

It will also border the upscale Eton Collection, just east of Village Square on the one-mile stretch of Woodmere.

Shoppers seemed excited.

“I think it’s a great move for everybody and all the business that comes in anyway. It’ll be good,” said Desiree Fellows.

The mayor posted the news on social media:

“There was one person who said, ‘What are you going to do about traffic?,’ but my comment to him was, ‘I would much rather have the traffic issue than to be able to take a bowling ball and roll it through this parking lot and hit nothing,’ so, we’re excited.”

Target will open the first quarter of 2022, and to help deal with some of that extra traffic, Chagrin Boulevard gets widened in 2023.

“Bringing more traffic into this parking lot will give more traffic to these other businesses. We’re going to take any kind of lemons and try to make lemonade out of it.”

