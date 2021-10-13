2 Strong 4 Bullies
Green murder suspect arrested riding stolen motorcycle, deputies say

Jeffrey Peasley (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a fatal shooting in Green on Sunday, was arrested after crashing a stolen motorcycle, Summit County Sheriff deputies said.

According to deputies, Jeffrey Peasley, 40, of Navarre, was spotted riding a stolen motorcycle in Niles around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A Niles police officer attempted to stop Peasley and he crashed the motorcycle, before fleeing on foot, deputies said.

A K9 unit help to quickly catch Peasley.

Deputies said Peasley shot and killed a 45-year-old Akron man in the 2600 block of Raber Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

