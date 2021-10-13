2 Strong 4 Bullies
Local parents plan to safely take children trick or treating this Halloween

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctor Anthony Fauci has given his green light to trick or treating this year.

Megan Pryll has a 2-year-old and 7-year-old and for her family Halloween is more than just a holiday it’s a way of life.

“I don’t think you’re hurting your kids by not letting them go trick or treating and I don’t think you’re hurting your kids by letting them go trick or treating as long as you have fun,” she said.

Doctor Richard So is a Pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic.

He understands why parents might still be reluctant but says there are ways to protect them.

“You know maybe the Halloween party might not be the best but trick or treating if you want to feel safer for your kids you can always put a mask on while you are trick or treating,” he added.

Pryll said she’s taking precautions for the big night.

“My 7-year-old’s costume has a mask on it so I’m not going to wear a mask with it underneath it but of course we’re going to social distance,” she added.

She just wants to remind parents to have fun and practice safety that doesn’t just pertain to Covid.

“We all always have flashlights and then we get glow in the dark bracelets in necklaces for the kids to wear as well,” Pryll said.

