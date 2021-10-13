More than 500 vote-by-mail ballots rejected in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is reporting more than 500 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been rejected after being filled out incorrectly.

According to the BOE, voters are having issues with the “birth date” section. Many are either not filling out the date, or are putting the current date in instead of their birth. Any incorrect ballots will not be counted, and could risk a person not having their vote counted on November 2nd.

Any rejected ballots will be sent back to the voter with a letter explaining why. A new application will also be sent with information on how to contact the Ballot Department.

