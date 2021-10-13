2 Strong 4 Bullies
No smoke detectors found in Akron home where deadly fire killed five people

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are still waiting for answers one month to the day after a devastating fire tore through an Akron home, killing three children and two adults.

The house on the 1100 block of Linden Avenue caught on fire around 12:50 a.m. on September 13.

19 Investigates has learned there were no smoke detectors in the home and there is no evidence of foul play, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

We got a hold of the narrative relayed to dispatchers as 911 calls came in and firefighters rushed in to help.

It paints a chaotic, heartbreaking scene.

Witnesses reported what sounded like explosions coming from the house.

A tree caught fire, power lines popped and the fire engulfed the house.

Eventually four victims made it out with injuries.

But firefighters found five more victims trapped in two bedrooms where they died.

Five people were killed and four others were burned in a house fire on Linden Avenue in Akron in September.
Five people were killed and four others were burned in a house fire on Linden Avenue in Akron in September.

19 News spoke to Josh Hobbs, chief of the state’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, on scene that day.

He said it would be a “scientific, systematic investigation” to determine what started the fire.

Investigators collected evidence in bags and brought an in an accelerant-detecting canine.

“Sometimes that origin doesn’t take you time to get to, but then that explanation of why that fire originated there becomes a process of elimination if you will,” Hobbs said.

19 Investigates learned the fire started on an exterior wall of the house, according to the fire incident report.

Firefighters noted “sawn wood” first ignited.

But the cause is still under investigation.

More than 30 firefighters and EMS crews responded to the deadly fire.

The Subba family lived in the house that caught fire on Linden Avenue.

The parents moved here several years ago as refugees from Nepal.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

