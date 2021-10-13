2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm spell rolls on next few days; rain threat goes up by Friday

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass remains in place through Friday then we drastically cool things down this weekend. Today we are dealing with some low stratus clouds. We went with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a slow process breaking up this cloud deck. Look for gradual clearing later this afternoon. High temperatures generally in the lower to middle 70s. You will be cooler where the clouds hang on the longest. A strong area of low pressure is centered in South Dakota today. The front with this system approaches tomorrow. Look for a mostly cloudy sky tonight. It will be warm. Overnight temperatures only fall to around 60 degrees. A warm day tomorrow and increasingly humid. Scattered light showers around, mainly the first half of the day. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A much stronger cold front will track through later Friday night. Showers and storms will become more numerous Friday afternoon and evening. It’ll be warm and humid day again with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - 10/12/2021
Northeast Ohio weather: A few more warm days before a fall-like chill returns
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/12/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/12/2021
Northeast Ohio weather: A few more warm days before a fall-like chill returns
Northeast Ohio weather: A few more warm days before a fall-like chill returns
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Still warm with risk of storms for some on Tuesday afternoon