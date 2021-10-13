Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm spell rolls on next few days; rain threat goes up by Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass remains in place through Friday then we drastically cool things down this weekend. Today we are dealing with some low stratus clouds. We went with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a slow process breaking up this cloud deck. Look for gradual clearing later this afternoon. High temperatures generally in the lower to middle 70s. You will be cooler where the clouds hang on the longest. A strong area of low pressure is centered in South Dakota today. The front with this system approaches tomorrow. Look for a mostly cloudy sky tonight. It will be warm. Overnight temperatures only fall to around 60 degrees. A warm day tomorrow and increasingly humid. Scattered light showers around, mainly the first half of the day. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A much stronger cold front will track through later Friday night. Showers and storms will become more numerous Friday afternoon and evening. It’ll be warm and humid day again with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.