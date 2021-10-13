Person of interest identified in deadly shooting of woman in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police named John Jordon III a person of interest in the death of a woman late Tuesday night.

According to police, a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Northfield Avenue around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS tried to save the woman’s life, but were unsuccessful.

The woman, who has not been identified, died at the hospital a short time later.

Police are still investigating what happened.

A $2,500 reward is offered for the apprehension and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.

Call the East Cleveland Detective Police Department at 216-451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you have any information.

