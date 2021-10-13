2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Person of interest identified in deadly shooting of woman in East Cleveland

Person of interest identified in deadly shooting of woman in East Cleveland
Person of interest identified in deadly shooting of woman in East Cleveland(Source: East Cleveland Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police named John Jordon III a person of interest in the death of a woman late Tuesday night.

According to police, a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Northfield Avenue around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS tried to save the woman’s life, but were unsuccessful.

The woman, who has not been identified, died at the hospital a short time later.

Police are still investigating what happened.

A $2,500 reward is offered for the apprehension and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.

Call the East Cleveland Detective Police Department at 216-451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Fatal shooting in Akron leads to SWAT barricade
Health Care
Universal Health Care bill proposed in Ohio Senate
Cleveland police say a warrant has been issued for Herman T. Austin in connection with an Oct....
Stolen pit bull returned to family after being dognapped at gunpoint
Purse snatchers target diner on Ohio City patio, steal car
Purse snatchers target diner on Ohio City patio, steal car