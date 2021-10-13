CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two diners got more than they ordered while having lunch on Nano Brew’s porch when two males walking by snatched a purse on their table, Cleveland Police said.

Police said the theft happened around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at 1859 West 25th Street.

After they snatched the purse off the table and ran off, the victim found her purse in the alley, according to police.

However, her car keys, two debit cards, and wallet containing $2 were missing, police said.

Police said the victim walked to the parking lot to find her 2015 Honda Civic missing.

The car was recovered in East Cleveland on Oct. 10, police said, but the purse snatchers are still on the loose.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Purse snatchers target diner on Ohio City patio, steal car (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.

