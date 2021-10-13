2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

A poster advocating union solidarity hangs from a Costume Designers Guild office building,...
Film and TV workers union says strike to start next week
De’van Bogard
Elyria High School football coach dies in Elyria apartment fire
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launched on Wednesday with William Shatner aboard.
RAW: Blue Origin launches rocket with William Shatner aboard