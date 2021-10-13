2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights Board of Education approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

The Shaker Heights Board of Education has approved a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Board of Education has voted to approve a vaccine mandate for employees and volunteers starting next month.

The unanimous vote took place Tuesday night at Shaker Heights High School. Watch the meeting here.

The policy applies to the groups listed below:

  • Employees
  • Volunteers
  • Individuals who perform work in-person on district premises
  • Individuals who provide services to students in-person on district premises or at another location at the direction of the district

Per the requirement, unvaccinated staff must receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Nov. 1, 2021.

Those who receive an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons must submit for weekly testing, according to the policy.

About 80% to 85% of staff and facility are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a board member said in the meeting.

